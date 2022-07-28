ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Taos man police say has been habitually robbing the same Albuquerque Walgreens. Alejandro Lujan-House, 29, was released from the Metro Detention Center on Monday, July 25, after taking a plea deal on shoplifting charges.

Lujan-House was arrested the following day for shoplifting two more times at the same Walgreens, located at 4700 4th St. NW. According to a criminal complaint, Lujan-House has been charged with seven counts of shoplifting over $500 worth of goods, which is a fourth-degree felony.

A press release from the state’s attorney general’s office states once, Lujan-House would enter the stores, he would put merchandise in his pants. In one instance, he was observed filling up a pillowcase with merchandise before leaving the store. Officials say Lujan-House’s crimes would escalate to include threatening violence and verbal abuse towards women who worked at the store.