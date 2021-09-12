Repeat shoplifter arrested in APD Home Depot blitz

A Home Depot store is shown, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. Home Depot continues to fill the needs of the surging housing market during the pandemic, with fiscal first-quarter sales soaring and blowing past Wall Street’s expectations. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque arrested a repeat shoplifter, along with three other offenders, in a two-day blitz at Home Depot locations in the city. Police say they arrested 39-year-old Michael Johnston on Friday at the Home Depot at 2820 Coors Blvd. NW.

A press release states police were looking for Johnston and four other repeat offenders. Police were able to identify Johnston as he was driving a white Mercedez he has used in all of his previous shopliftings. Johnston had two felony warrants for probation violations for shoplifting offenses and was booked on another shoplifting charge, concealing identity, and his felony warrants.

In this blitz, two other offenders, James Breslin and Raymond Rodriguez were charged with felony shoplifting and conspiracy, and Salvador Jaramillo was charged with shoplifting in addition to eluding police. Detectives also recovered $1,687.50 in merchandise from attempted shopliftings.