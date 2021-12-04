Repeat shoplifter arrested at Uptown Target

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a serial shoplifter Friday night in Uptown. They say during an operation at Target, employees alerted them to 23-year-old Joseph Rubi.
They claim he took just under $250 worth of merchandise and has another warrant for shoplifting back in February. He has been released from MDC.