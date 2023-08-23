ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography. Richard Crisman, 39, pled guilty on April 12.

According to court documents, Crisman’s probation officer was doing a routine visit to Crisman’s home on April 7, 2021, and noticed an unauthorized USB device attached to his computer and confiscated the device.

Officials claimed the search of the device and Crisman’s other devices revealed thousands of images and videos of children under the age of 18 engaging in sex acts. When questioned, Crisman admitted to downloading the child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Crisman was previously convicted of possession of child pornography. He pled guilty to receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Feb. 24, 2012, and was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release.