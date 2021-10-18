Repeat robbery suspect arrested after being shot by employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a month-long armed robbery spree finally lands in cuffs, after getting shot by a store employee. APD says Ryan Baca-Bosiljevac has committed at least 15 robberies at retailers since early September, mostly in northeast Albuquerque, sometimes going back to the same stores.

The list includes Metro PCS, Subway, four Keva Juice locations, and others. Investigators say he brandished a gun or a knife before making off with the cash.

On Thursday, he is accused of doing the same at a Cricket Wireless on Juan Tabo. that’s where an employee shot and wounded him and the gun the suspect was carrying turned out to be a toy. Baca-Bosiljevac was released from the hospital Monday.