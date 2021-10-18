Repeat robbery suspect arrested after being shot by employee

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a month-long armed robbery spree finally lands in cuffs, after getting shot by a store employee. APD says Ryan Baca-Bosiljevac has committed at least 15 robberies at retailers since early September, mostly in northeast Albuquerque, sometimes going back to the same stores.

Story continues below

The list includes Metro PCS, Subway, four Keva Juice locations, and others. Investigators say he brandished a gun or a knife before making off with the cash.

On Thursday, he is accused of doing the same at a Cricket Wireless on Juan Tabo. that’s where an employee shot and wounded him and the gun the suspect was carrying turned out to be a toy. Baca-Bosiljevac was released from the hospital Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES