Repeat offender to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat offender who’s been released time and time again, is back behind bars. Martin Copeland has been arrested three times in the last three months but now, he’ll stay locked up until trial. Copeland is no stranger to the law, in 1990 he was convicted of second-degree murder in Tennessee.

Since 2019, he’s been charged in six separate felony cases in New Mexico. One includes a case from January when he was charged with breaking and entering after a woman came home to find Copeland asleep in her bed. The police report says Copeland had broken the door to get into the home; That case was later dismissed since then.

Copeland has racked up three more felony cases in August, September and on October 16. All three cases include burglary charges, and most of his past cases were eventually dismissed. However, on Monday morning Judge Stan Whitaker granted the state’s motion to keep Copeland behind bars until trial.

“I think it’s interesting at this point, with the way people protect their home, and the way they have a right to, that he hasn’t been injured,” said Judge Whitaker. “I think he presents a danger to himself and a danger to the public.”

In the most recent case, Copeland is charged with residential burglary, criminal damage to property, and concealing his identity.