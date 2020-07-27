Repeat offender sentenced after not returning to jail from funeral

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who escaped from a southern New Mexico jail has been re-sentenced. Angela Sotelo, 35, was allowed to leave Eddy County Detention Center to attend her son’s funeral last August, but never came back.

Police were finally able to catch up to her in December, and charged her for escaping from jail, failure to appear, and failure to comply. Following a “no contest” plea, Sotelo has been sentenced to three years.

A judge added four years to Sotelo’s original sentence for being a habitual offender. She was originally in jail on drug charges.