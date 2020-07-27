Repeat offender sentenced after not returning to jail from funeral

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who escaped from a southern New Mexico jail has been re-sentenced. Angela Sotelo, 35, was allowed to leave Eddy County Detention Center to attend her son’s funeral last August, but never came back.

Police were finally able to catch up to her in December, and charged her for escaping from jail, failure to appear, and failure to comply. Following a “no contest” plea, Sotelo has been sentenced to three years.

A judge added four years to Sotelo’s original sentence for being a habitual offender. She was originally in jail on drug charges.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss