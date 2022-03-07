ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman known to police for her reckless behavior on the road is in trouble again, after leading police on a chase through Albuquerque over the weekend. Forty-one-year-old Juanita Hernandez was caught on camera last June, hanging out of the sunroof of a white SUV, and flipping off the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, before leading police on a chase through the city.

The video footage shows Hernandez driving south on University towards Gibson, then driving erratically up and down Gibson before hopping on to southbound I-25, where police are finally able to perform a pit maneuver.

“When people run from the cops, and they know there’s not going to be any consequences or detention, we tend to see an escalation in the behavior later on,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney, Raul Torrez.

Hernandez was charged with evading police, and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez requested Hernandez remain locked up until trial, but the judge released her.

Now, Hernandez is in trouble again. “She stands accused now of assault with a deadly weapon, she threatened a couple of people here in town,” Torrez said.

On Sunday, police say Hernandez threatened three women with a knife near Central and Tingley, before leading police on another chase. Officers eventually caught up with Hernandez after she crashed her car into an embankment near I-25 and Rio Bravo.

Torrez says this recent chase could have been avoided if Hernandez had remained behind bars last summer.

“We should be sending a message that this kind of behavior is going to land you in jail and that you’re going to stay there,” said Torrez.

Torrez says he’s once again asking the judge to keep Hernandez behind bars, she’ll be back in court sometime in the next week. She has a plea hearing on March 21st in Luna County for a different case where she’s accused of starting afire and then leading police on a chase there.