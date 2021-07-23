Repeat offender has 46 warrants in total dating back to ’97

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Albuquerque man who was found to have four outstanding felony warrants for charges including the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. After a further search, deputies discovered this was only a sample of a criminal history that goes back to 1997.

Officials say 54-year-old Randy Fuentes was arrested in the South Valley around 2:30 a.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for an equipment violation. After identifying Fuentes, deputies discovered four active felony warrants for his arrest. These make 46 total warrants for Fuentes – including felony, misdemeanor, and probation violations.

According to a news release, detention records show Fuentes has been arrested on 21 different charges including aggravated battery on a household member, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and felony shoplifting among other charges.