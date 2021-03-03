Repeat offender gets big break over missing evidence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat offender arrested a year ago for leading New Mexico State Police on a high-speed chase into Albuquerque, has caught a big break. Latara Lucero fled from a New Mexico State Police trooper last March, at one point clocking speeds of 107 miles an hour. Police say the vehicle Lucero was driving was stolen.

Lucero was facing a long list of charges from the chase, including running from police, car theft, and false imprisonment. In January, nearly a year after the arrest, the case was dropped because of missing evidence.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says it’s the responsibility of the law enforcement agency to provide them with the evidence needed to prosecute. They say NMSP failed to give them essential video footage despite their requests.

This isn’t Lucero’s first run-in with the law. She’s got a long record with multiple DWIs, stolen vehicles, and dozens of drug charges. Lucero is currently awaiting trial on one of the stolen car cases from 2018. Lucero was released from jail in December. The DA’s office says the charges from the chase can be refiled. KRQE News 13 reached out to NMSP about the missing evidence, but have not heard back.