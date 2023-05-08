ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Christensen, who has a long criminal background of stealing cars and fleeing from police on several occasions, has been given another chance at freedom. This means she will not be heading to prison.

Christensen was facing three years in prison for the two separate charges of receiving or transferring stolen cars and fleeing from police, but before learning her fate in a sentencing hearing on Monday, the 38-year-old asked the judge to be given another chance.

“I am just asking for a second chance, a chance to do more right than I did wrong. To prove to you and the victims of my crimes, and my family, that I can be a better woman, and that I can be a woman that they are proud of,” said Christensen.

Last summer, Christensen was charged with aggravated fleeing from police after she was caught driving a stolen car near the Albuquerque Downs Casino.

Upon initiating a traffic stop, court records show the 38-year-old fled, driving erratically and running red lights. After officers deployed spike strips, Christensen hopped out and fled on foot.

On Monday, Christensen was also sentenced for the October 2020 incident when she allegedly fled from police after being caught driving another stolen car near Pennsylvania and Lomas.

In front of District Court Judge Rudolfo Emeterio, Christensen said her prior actions don’t reflect who she is today.

“This lifestyle isn’t me. It’s not who I want to be. I am tired. I am tired of running. I am tired of doing drugs. I am tired of my babies out there without me,” Christensen said.

With nearly a year of pretrial detention, Judge Emeterio agreed to suspend Christiansen’s sentence. He gave her one year of inpatient therapy at a transitional housing facility followed by supervised probation.

Christensen also has previous convictions which include ramming a stolen truck into an AFR chief’s car as she attempted to steal another firefighter’s vehicle outside a fire station in 2016.