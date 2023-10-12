ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man News 13 has told you about before is back in custody following a standoff with police. It’s just the latest in a long list of incidents, including child abuse and a shootout at a funeral home, that have landed him behind bars. Keon Harris has a long rap sheet dating back more than a decade to when he was just 19, With his most recent charges in federal court.

Years after a chase through downtown Albuquerque in 2016, Harris was arrested in 2020 for getting into a shootout with his cousin at an Albuquerque funeral home. Those charges went federal, and Harris pled guilty to being a felon with a gun.

He was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. With the time he had already served, he was out on supervised release and in trouble again, two months later. In July of this year, a motion was filed to revoke the release on suspicion of a drug violation. Police showed up at a home near Tramway and Indian School Thursday to arrest him, but he didn’t make it easy, prompting a SWAT standoff before Harris surrendered.

Harris’s criminal history includes a long list of arrests as well as convictions for child abuse against his infant daughter who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeds, and animal cruelty for failing to care for an injured puppy. Harris is now back in federal custody following Thursday’s standoff.