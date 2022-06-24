ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say Tyler Shumake, who has been in and out of jail for stealing cars, is at it again. This time, Shumake is accused of swiping a car from an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque Thursday and leading police on a chase before they got him into custody.

KRQE News 13 covered Shumake in 2019, after he was caught in another stolen car, just one in a string of stolen car, robbery, and drug arrests. At the time of this latest arrest, Shumake was awaiting trial on stolen car charges from May.