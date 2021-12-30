Repeat offender arrested again in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Albuquerque woman who has been in trouble the last few years is back behind bars. Deputies say 20-year-old Maya Jaramillo locked herself inside the bathroom at a Circle K on Rio Bravo on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Clerks were concerned because they say she had been in the bathroom a long time and kept flushing the toilet. When she finally came out, deputies ran Jaramillo’s information and discovered she had three outstanding warrants.

Authorities said she had a gun in her purse in addition to a dozen fentanyl pills which she reportedly grabbed and tried to eat before being arrested. Last year, Jaramillo and a teen boy were caught in a stolen car.

Jaramillo’s also been arrested for criminal trespass and breaking and entering.