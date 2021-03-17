Repeat offender arrested 20th time in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat offender was arrested by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office during a March 10 probation and parole operation. Raymond Vargas, 43, was arrested for a parole violation. Officials say Vargas has violated his parole over a dozen times since 2001.

BCSO says Vargas’s record includes charges for first-degree murder, kidnapping in the first and second degrees, shooting from a vehicle, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a household member, tampering with evidence, distribution and/or trafficking of a controlled substance, conspiracy, embezzlement, and other felony crimes. Along with the charges is a long list of probation and parole violations, along with failure to appear in court warrants, and failure to comply with conditions of release.

Vargas has been convicted of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder as well as tampering with evidence in 2012, trafficking and possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2006, and escaping from jail in 2002. He is known by many aliases including Reynaldo, Gumby, Flaco, Rey, Joseph, and Yao Ming.

The BCSO operation made nine felony arrests, cleared 10 felony warrants, and recovered two firearms.