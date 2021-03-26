Repeat offender accused of shooting out Santa Fe Police patrol car window

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man, known for multiple arrests and DWIs, is in more trouble. Benjamin Olguin has racked up two more DWIs and was arrested for shooting at a cop car.

The latest arrest makes six arrests in one year for a guy KRQE News 13 first told you about back in 2018 when Olguin was arrested for stalking a security guard at an Albuquerque grocery market. Olguin was never convicted in that case and released later that year after completing a drug rehabilitation program.

Olguin has been in a lot more trouble since then. Olguin has been charged in three separate DWI cases, all of them from 2020. On top of that, he was also charged with breaking and entering in December.

The charges related to his first DWI, back in February, were dismissed because according to the District Attorney’s office, the arresting officer was not available to go to court in August. Now, his most recent aggravated assault charge out of Santa Fe is being dismissed too, for now, after he was accused of shooting out a window of a police car, as the officer was driving by.

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s office says the case can be re-filed if the police department provides them with the appropriate evidence. Olguin also has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court for one of his other DWI cases out of Valencia County.