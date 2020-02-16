Repeat DWI offender has day in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a lengthy DWI history who was arrested again this week appeared in court Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, state police pulled over Adrian Begay on Thursday night for reportedly swerving on I-25 near Comanche. Begay admitted to drinking three beers before driving and failed his field sobriety tests before he was arrested for DWI.

Saturday, Metro Court Judge Kevin Fitzwater released Begay because of his minimal failure to appear history. The state says Begay has seven prior DWI arrests and four convictions.