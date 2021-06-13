Repeat DWI offender arrested following high-speed chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat DWI offender was arrested, then released from jail this week for a drunk driving, high-speed chase. State police say Joseph Gomez fled from an officer while speeding at more than 100 miles an hour around 2 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near Wyoming.

Police say Gomez drove east on I-40 to Highway 333 in Moriarty. He reportedly tried driving through a truck stop and got stuck between a parked semi and a wall.

The criminal complaint states he fled on foot before being taken into custody with help from Edgewood police and had his blood drawn. Gomez was charged with his third DWI, aggravated fleeing, and other charges. Online records show the 55-year-old was released Friday and is expected back in court next month.