Repeat dangerous driver released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man, who is no stranger to police or the Metropolitan Detention Center, has been released from jail again.

Court records show 44-year-old Joey Armijo has a history of dangerous driving and getting physical with officers, but after his latest arrest last weekend, a judge ruled he can still be let out of jail.

According to a criminal complaint, Armijo was clocked by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy going 137 MPH down I-40. The deputy says Armijo got in his face and he had to “push the male away as he stated don’t push me mother f******.”

The deputy says he had to tase Armijo to get him under control.

Despite all that, Armijo only spent two days in jail for this crime. The state then gave him a break, letting him plead guilty to only the “speeding (36 and over)” charge, even though this arrest violated his conditions of release in a similar crime.

In June 2018, Armijo was arrested for driving drunk and repeatedly trying to hit a State Police officer. During the struggle, the officer said Armijo told him “he would be out of jail tomorrow.”

According to MDC, Armijo has been booked into jail 16 times throughout the years. Despite his criminal history and violating his conditions of release in the 2018 case, Judge Renee Torres released him on Tuesday.

Torres ordered random alcohol testing and gave Armijo a week to install an ignition interlock.