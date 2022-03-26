ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who pled guilty to child abuse 10 years ago is again in trouble with the law after his girlfriend’s child was found with a skull fracture and severe bruising. Steven Gallegos, 31, and 21-year-old Stromy Torres were arrested earlier this month after a family took the child to the hospital.

Police say Torres told the family the boy had been running in his room, slipped, and hit his head on a toy. She claimed they had food poisoning and the bruising came from her grabbing the child into the bathroom.

When police found out Torres’s boyfriend, Steven Gallegos, had been watching the child while Torres was not home, she admitted to police she lied to the family. She then claimed Gallegos lost his balance while holding the child and the boy fell into the toys.

Later, they claimed the boy was upset about getting a haircut and threw himself on the ground, hitting his head. A medical examiner said their stories didn’t explain the injuries and that there was evidence of abuse on more than one occasion.

Torres and Gallegos are charged with child abuse and conspiracy to commit a felony. Gallegos was on parole for a previous child abuse case that resulted in the child’s death and has been charged with violating parole as well.