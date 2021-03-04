Repeat car thief arrested again after ditching stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who nearly ran over two Albuquerque firefighters in a stolen truck a few years ago is facing more charges. Now, she’s accused of going on another joy ride in a stolen car. And the woman keeps getting breaks.

Firefighters tried to stop the suspected car thief, Jennifer Christensen, in 2016 just outside Fire Station 9 off Menaul and Eubank. Surveillance video shows firefighters ran after her as she tried to get away in a stolen truck. The Albuquerque Police Department says Christensen hit one of those firefighters, sending him flying as she tried to get away. At that time, Christensen was wanted on six felony warrants, all drug, and theft-related.

Following the incident, Albuquerque Police voiced frustration in the judicial system. “For some reason, people don’t think that these property offenders are dangerous and they are being released right and left out of the detention center,” said Former Albuquerque Police Gorden Eden in 2016.

Christensen took a deal for a reduced sentence of six months. Then in late 2019, Christensen was caught in a stolen car in Albuquerque, at a gas station. That case was dismissed two months later when according to court records, the prosecutor failed to appear. Thursday, Christensen is facing more trouble for a different case once again involving a stolen car.

According to court documents, Christensen sped away from Albuquerque Police in a stolen Honda last October when they tried to pull her over near Lomas and Pennslyvania. Police used their helicopter to track the car all the way out to Tijeras.

Court documents say, Christensen and another woman eventually ditched the car and ran. They were later caught by sheriff’s deputies and Christensen had drugs on her. The latest case is expected to go to trial in July. Court records show the reckless driving and car theft charges have been dropped in that latest case. KRQE News 13 reached out to the District Attorney’s office about why charges have been dropped but have not yet heard back.