Repeat break-in offender arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of break-in charges is in trouble again. Albuquerque police arrested 30-year-old Stanley Hicks after they say he broke into a home off Griegos between 12th Street and Rio Grande Boulevard on Saturday.

The homeowner was not there at the time. Hicks was found nearby the scene. He has four arrests on his record including one for a break-in at a photography studio owned by then-Bernalillo County Deputy and current APD Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock.

