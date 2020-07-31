Repeat arsonist charged again

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man who keeps getting locked up, then released when he is found incompetent, is once again facing charges. KRQE News 13 featured Anthony Tolbert in January while looking at the challenges of addressing mental health issues in the criminal justice system.

Tolbert has been arrested dozens of times in the last decade, often accused of setting fires and vandalizing buildings. In March, after he was accused of setting fire to a charter school, he was once again declared incompetent to stand trial, and the case was dismissed.

Now, he is facing new charges for a small fire earlier this month, outside the Southwestern Women’s Options clinic on Lomas near I-25. He has yet to make a court appearance in that case.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss