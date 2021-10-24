Repeat armed robbery suspect at large in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are looking for a man who they say is a suspect in two armed robberies. They say 19-year-old Desmond Smith robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver on September 23, then a Subway on East 21st Street the next day.

Police are also investigating another robbery of a delivery driver on Thursday involving a person who police say matches Smith’s description. People are asked to call Clovis police if they see him.