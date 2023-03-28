ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a string of shoplifting incidents has taken a plea deal. Gabriel Quintana allegedly stole items from Target stores throughout Albuquerque from June to August of 2021. He allegedly stole more than $15,000 worth of items from the stores.

Quintana was initially charged with 26 counts of shoplifting. He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of shoplifting along with conspiracy, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Quintana now faces eight and a half years behind bars.