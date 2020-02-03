Closings & Delays
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

Religious sect leader charged with child sex crimes released

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The leader of a religious sect accused of child rape has been released on house arrest after two years behind bars.

Peter Green was released after an order by District Judge Amanda Sanchez Villalobos after his attorneys argued he was unfairly being held, being that his trial has been delayed several times. He’s been behind bars since 2017.

Investigators say Green is a Lieutenant Colonel is the aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps. in Cibola County. He was arrested along with the group’s alleged leader Angela Green accused of raping children living there.

His trial is set for this summer. Prosecutors objected to his release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞