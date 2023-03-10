ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who was released from jail after being accused of shooting at a neighbor’s vehicle is back in custody. Investigators say after his first arrest, Dennis Garcia didn’t follow a judge’s orders, immediately returning to the scene of the alleged crime with a gun.

54-year-old Dennis Garcia was arrested Friday near his home on Ja Court in northwest Albuquerque, near Unser and Western Trail. It is unclear if Garcia may be facing new charges for the latest arrest.

Police were originally called to Ja Court NW late last month, on February 27. According to a criminal complaint, a neighbor called 911 after Garcia reportedly fired a single round at a neighbors truck.

The shooting happened moments after the victim pulled out a cell phone to record Garcia, who was allegedly holding a gun and fighting with a different neighbor down the street. According to the complaint, Garcia saw the victim recording on a cell phone and reacted. Garcia allegedly got in his car drove toward the cell phone holding neighbor, who ducked behind his truck..

Investigators say Garcia stopped his car in front of the victim’s home. Garcia allegedly yelled something, then fired one bullet at the neighbor’s truck. Officers arrested Garcia after the shooting, charging him with shooting at or from a motor vehicle (without great bodily harm), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal damage to property.

Court records indicate the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to keep Garcia in jail while awaiting trial, in part arguing “the nature and seriousness” of the alleged crime. Following a hearing on March 2, Judge Joseph Montaño opted to release Garcia from jail on conditions of release.

According to court records, Garcia was ordered not to return to Ja Court NW and to not possess any firearms, among other rules. He was also ordered to show up to pretrial services to enroll in a monitoring program. But the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says that didn’t happen.

Instead, Garcia is accused of showing back up Ja Court on March 7, the day he was released from jail. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Garcia “went right back to the neighborhood and walked around with an assault rifle.”

Garcia was arrested Friday afternoon. District Attorney Sam Bregman was present at the arrest. According to a spokesperson from the DA’s Office, Bregman “was leaving an APD briefing on the Westside when the arrest was made” and “wanted to show his support” for agents on scene. The DA’s Crime Strategies Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are all said to have taken part in the Friday arrest.