ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with murdering the Giovanni’s Pizza owner has his conditions of release revoked in another case. Sylvan Alcahpas is accused of shooting Rosario Zito during a robbery last week. He has a long criminal history, including an arrest on Aug. 3 after being found in a stolen car with heroin.

He was initially released in that case, but on Monday, a judge revoked that. Alcahupas is waiting for a pretrial detention hearing in the murder case, as well as a probation violation hearing for a different robbery in Los Lunas.