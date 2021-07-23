Registered sex offender, woman charged in 2 child sex abuse cases

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender is accused of victimizing two more girls nearly killing one of them and his girlfriend is accused of helping him do it. Jacob Sanders, 31, was arrested on July 15 after San Juan County deputies say an ex-roommate’s seven-year-old daughter came forward saying Sanders raped her.

Deputies say the investigation led them to another alleged victim. Sanders is accused of raping and beating that girl, then nearly strangling her leaving her with severe injuries to her throat and brain. Deputies also charged the girlfriend Dollie Blake, who is also accused of abusing one of the girls and lying to cover up the physical abuse. Deputies say Dollie also showed signs of abuse.

Sanders’s initial conviction was in 2013 of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado.

