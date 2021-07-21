Registered sex offender indicted on new child sex abuse charges

Joshua Chavez | Image courtesy Dona Ana County Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A registered sex offender is facing new charges of sexually abusing two girls. The Dona Ana County District Attorney says Joshua Chavez assaulted the girls after he developed a relationship with their mother and would stay at their house. The girl’s ages 9 and 10 told their mother about the alleged abuse on Mother’s Day.

A grand jury indicted him on nine charges including five counts of first-degree rape of a minor. In 2012, Chavez was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor and was released in 2016. Chavez is currently locked up at the Doña Ana County Detention Center but a judge set bond at $15,000. He was listed on the state sex offender registry.