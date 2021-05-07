Records show man charged in deadly crash violated probation days earlier

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat DWI offender charged in a deadly Easter crash tested positive for meth just days earlier, according to court documents. Officials say 33-year-old John Ensor, who has a history of violating his probation, was driving while under the influence on April 4 when he tried to pass a car on Highway 2, south of Roswell.

He crashed into a small Ford that was headed the other way, killing the 17-year-old driver, Danae Sosa, and her 12-year-old sister Darely.

“The car blew up and started into flames,” a New Mexico State Police officer is heard saying in a newly released lapel video.

“There’s a needle on the floorboard,” the officer said about the evidence found in Ensor’s Oldsmobile at the scene. Testing later found that the loaded syringe contained either meth or fentanyl.

Online court records show Ensor was driving on a revoked license and was on probation for a DWI from May 2020. Documents state he first violated his probation just four days after his sentencing that August by testing positive for meth; then again for another positive meth test on March 31. That was just days before the deadly crash near Roswell.

Instead of facing jail time for those violations, the Adult Probation and Parole officer recommended he stay under supervision since he’s continuing treatment and is on the waiting list for an intensive outpatient rehab program.

A judge in mid-April ruled Ensor will be held behind bars until trial. His next court appearance to say his charges are slated for later in May.

KRQE News 13 asked the Chaves County District Attorney’s Office and Probation and Parole why Ensor got a break for violating his probation after both drug tests but has not heard back.