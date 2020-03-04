Raton man walks to Albuquerque, demands police give him ride

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Raton man decided to take a stroll down to Albuquerque and met up with some police who wouldn’t give him a ride.

According to a criminal complaint, state police found 30-year-old Joshua Trujillo walking south down the median of I-25 just south of Raton Thursday.

When officers asked Trujillo where he was heading, he told them Albuquerque. The officers then advised Trujillo that it was a long way to walk.

Trujillo agreed then asked which of the two officers conducting the traffic stop was going to give him a ride. Both officers refused to drive him, that’s when the complaint states Trujillo made a move to open the state police vehicle and told the officer inside to get out because it was his “ride to Albuquerque.”

Police told Trujillo to be on his way and he continued to walk down the median of I-25.

About a half-hour later Trujillo was seen by police walking in the southbound lanes of the highway. The complaint states a towtruck swerved to avoid Trujillo and ended up on the shoulder of the road.

When state police asked Trujillo what he was doing, he said he was going to drive the towtruck. Trujillo then walked up to the towtruck and opened the driver’s side door.

After the truck driver exited the truck, Trujillo told the driver that he was taking it. When Trujillo made a move towards the truck driver, the complaint states police intervened and took him to the ground.

An arrest warrant was made for Trujillo on the charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting an officer and being a public nuisance.

Trujillo’s criminal history includes multiple DWI‘s and aggravated burglary.