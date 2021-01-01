Raton Crime Stoppers looking for cargo truck

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Raton Crime Stoppers is looking for information related to a cargo truck that may be transporting stolen goods. Crime Stoppers says the cargo truck may be carrying the items across state lines to Colorado and surrounding states.

They say the cargo truck has a faded blue American flag on the passenger side. They also say the cargo truck does not have a license plate displayed. Anyone with information should call 575-245-TIPS or visit www.ratoncrimestoppers.org to leave an anonymous tip. Crime Stoppers also says if your tip leads to an arrest, a reward will be distributed. They did not release the amount of the reward.

