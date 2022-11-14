ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There’s been an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old rape case after a long untested rape kit was finally tested. The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Gilbert Contreras.

The victim in the November 1994 case was a 43-year-old woman who was running near the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park. Contreras is believed to have beaten the victim with a rock, hogtied her, and raped her. He was charged in this case 10 days ago with criminal sexual penetration and kidnapping.

Adam Oakey, Contreras’ attorney, sent News 13 the following statement.

“We must remember that Mr. Contreras is presumed to be innocent. This is an interesting case where the state would presume to be able to prove that a crime was committed nearly 30 years ago based on very little information, very little evidence. We look forward to challenging the assumptions of the government and letting justice be served.” Adam Oakey

The rape victim even had to move to France for a year after the attack. She has since passed away. So this case will depend strictly on DNA evidence.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Contreras until trial. Albuquerque Police did not want to release any more information with respect to the family.

According to the DPS Sex Offender Registry, Contreras was convicted of statutory rape in 2005, in the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

Before that, Contreras was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 1986. He also has convictions of child abuse in 2011, and drug and gun charges.

News 13 also reached out to APD to find out how many old rape kits need to be tested. They didn’t have those numbers immediately on hand.