ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stabbing three people on the Rail Runner last Saturday will stay behind bars until trial. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Luis Sanchez got into a fight and stabbed a passenger.

A security guard tried to break it up and Sanchez stabbed her and another elderly passenger. Sanchez tried to run when the train stopped but was caught.

After being arrested, police say they found a gun in his backpack. Prosecutors say he caused serious injuries and is a felon who was in possession of a firearm.

The judge agreed and Sanchez will stay locked up until trial.