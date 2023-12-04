QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a Questa man charged under Bennie’s Law will continue after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case. William Brown is the first person in New Mexico to face charges under the law. Prosecutors said he did not properly store weapons in his home allowing his son access to a gun that was used in the killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Brown claimed that the Questa Police Department did not properly secure the scene of that shooting allowing witnesses to leave without being searched for evidence. He also said statements by those witnesses changed during the investigation. A judge denied Brown’s motion allowing for his trial scheduled for next year to continue.