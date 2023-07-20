QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – State police say a domestic dispute in Quay County turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning. Dispatchers received reports saying 38-year-old Matthew Dimas fired two shots in the backyard of a Logan home and threatened to hurt his spouse.

State police say Dimas was still armed when authorities arrived and he ignored their commands to drop the gun. At one point, a Quay County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire and hit Dimas. He died at the hospital.

Dimas has a lengthy criminal history, including a February 2022 child abuse arrest in Albuquerque. During a drug trafficking investigation, police said they found Dimas’s five kids on mattresses in a smoke shop on Central and San Pedro. Investigators said several guns were in their reach.