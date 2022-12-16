DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year.

Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge mess. The company behind the cleanup says it’s seen an increase in illegal dumping in that area and it costs several hundred dollars to clean each time.

The sheriff’s office will patrol Purple Cliffs regularly and install surveillance cameras.