Public’s help sought in identity theft investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person who is possibly connected to an identity theft investigation. According to APD, a victim reported that numerous lines of credit have been opened under their name. Recently, a vehicle has been leased under the victim’s name.
APD says a woman was pictured driving the leased vehicle. If anyone recognizes the individual they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867. Anonymous tips, photos, and videos can be submitted at p3tips.com/531.