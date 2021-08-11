Public’s help sought in identity theft investigation

[1] APS students head back to classroom with COVID safety protocols in place - Albuquerque Public School students are heading back to school Wednesday. Students and staff are required to wear masks indoors at all times. However, they don't have to wear one when they are eating or outside. Any teachers not vaccinated will also have to go through surveillance testing. The district is still offering online learning for anyone not ready to return to the classroom. APS is still monitoring the Delta variant. If cases continue to rise, officials say they will follow guidelines from the New Mexico Public Education Department and New Mexico Department of Health.

[2] Governor appoints former Supreme Court justice as new CYFD secretary - Current New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department secretary Brian Blalock is stepping down and being replaced by retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil. Blalock's last day will be August 20. Vigil has more than two decades of experience, presiding over children's court for more than 10 years. She will take over the new role on October 1.