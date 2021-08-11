Public’s help sought in identity theft investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person who is possibly connected to an identity theft investigation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person who is possibly connected to an identity theft investigation. According to APD, a victim reported that numerous lines of credit have been opened under their name. Recently, a vehicle has been leased under the victim’s name.

Story continues below:

APD says a woman was pictured driving the leased vehicle. If anyone recognizes the individual they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867. Anonymous tips, photos, and videos can be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES