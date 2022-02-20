NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help solving a 2017 homicide. In August 2017, Donnie Wade Barney’s body was found inside of a hogan – a traditional Navajo hut made of logs and earth – in Rehoboth, New Mexico. He had been stabbed to death.

Now, the FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact your local FBI office.