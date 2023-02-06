ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque man wanted on federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges. Back in November, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Elliott Peralta’s home.

They found two firearms, more than 1,000 grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl. Peralta was able to escape. Now, the FBI is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI.