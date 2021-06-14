Public assistance requested in almost 4-year-old murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a nearly four-year-old homicide. Thomas Ramirez, 45, was killed on November 28, 2017, near 5th Street and Aztec.

APD is trying to find two witnesses who were on bicycles near the North Valley Senior Center at the time of the murder. Police say they had talked to Ramirez’s family at the crime scene. If anyone knows who the two people are or have any information regarding the case, they are asked to call 242-COPS or 843-STOP.