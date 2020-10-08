Protester cited for stomping on Alamogordo police officer’s foot

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A protester from Arizona is facing charges after Alamogordo police say she stomped on an officer’s foot. Police say 62-year-old Michelle Francis posted banners at the Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, including one that blocked the view of drivers.

According to court documents, Francis refused to take the banner down or move off the sidewalk. When one of the officers tried to detain her, she stomped the officer’s foot on purpose. She was cited for battery on a peace officer, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

