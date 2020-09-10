Protest forms outside of suspect’s hearing for murder of Isaiah Villanueva

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protesters were outside of the courtroom on Thursday where a teen charged with killing an Army specialist asked for his case to be dismissed. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Villanueva was killed last year after an argument broke out at a house party.
Police say that’s when two teens fired shots. Angel Grado is reportedly one of those teens.
Family and friends of Villanueva showed up at court on Thursday, calling for justice to be served. “We’re fighting for justice for Isaiah and we hope that justice will be served because this kid doesn’t deserve to leave this world like this, so many dreams so young,” said Isaiah’s grandmother, Kathy.
“We just have to keep strong and keep faith, stand together and keep fighting,” said Isaiah’s mother Lashanna Villanueva. The judge denied the motion to dismiss the case and Grado will head to trial in October.
