ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are working to keep 14-year old Marcos Trejo behind bars until trial. Trejo is accused of murdering a classmate at West Mesa High School.

Trejo is accused of shooting 16-year old Andrew Burson on Friday across the street from the West Mesa campus. It happened after Burson allegedly confronted Trejo about a stolen gun. Police say Trejo shot five times, hitting Burson in the chest.

Prosecutors have filed a pretrial detention motion asking that he remains behind bars, saying there are no conditions that will keep the community safe. A hearing for the motion is scheduled for Wednesday.