ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are working to keep a serial drunk driver locked up after his latest arrest. Ronnie Garcia was arrested Monday in Roswell after running a stop sign and crashing his car through a fence and pole then fleeing into a field.

They say his license is revoked, along with registration because of eight prior DWI convictions. He had 14 charges in this latest case and is asking for pretrial detention, saying it’s clear no conditions will prevent him from being a danger to others. Garcia’s DWI arrests date back to the 80’s.