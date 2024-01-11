ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for the woman facing charges for a gun going off at a downtown restaurant and injuring a customer. Police say 39-year-old Amanda Sheppard had a gun in her purse when it fell on the floor and fired a round at Duran’s Central Pharmacy on Sunday. She reportedly told detectives she does not have a concealed carry permit.

Another man, Jonathan Olivas, is facing a tampering with evidence charge over the incident. He pled not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.