ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to keep an accused child rapist behind bars until trial, saying the suspect there are more victims. Juan Rodriguez, 38, of Roswell is charged with four counts of rape for allegedly paying a 12-year-old to have sex with him.

The girl told police that she contacted Rodriguez in September after learning he would pay girls to do things. She says he paid between $80 and $150.

After an incident this weekend, the girl became upset and told several adults what happened. Investigators suspect there are more victims.

There is a pretrial detention hearing set for next week.