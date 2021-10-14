Prosecutors seek pretrial detention for suspect in Alvarado Square vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want to keep the man accused of shooting out windows at Alvarado Square to stay locked up until trial. Noah Tapia appeared before a judge for the first time on Thursday.

Investigators used surveillance video from cameras at a nearby parking garage and video from Crime Stoppers showing a man shooting from a truck and Facebook to link Tapia to the crime. A district court judge will rule later if he’s a danger he should remain locked up.