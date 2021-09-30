Prosecutors seek pretrial detention for 2 charged in child overdose death

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal three previous fentanyl overdoses of a 12-year-old Carlsbad boy, who died this week. The mother and grandmother are charged with his death. Carlsbad Police arrested Kellie and Alexis Smith Tuesday after they say Alexis’ son, Brent Sulivan, was found unresponsive.

Story continues below:

Investigators believe both were selling the drug and the boy was stealing from their stash and they were aware of it. Pretrial motions filed Thursday state the boy had overdosed three times previously. Rather than taking him to the hospital, the two gave the boy Narcan which is used to block the effects of opioids.

The motion also says the homes had drugs and paraphernalia within reach of a 15-month-old. The grandmother was charged in 2020 with putting her other grandchildren in danger by allowing them access to drugs. A detention hearing for Alexis is set for next Tuesday with Kellie’s hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES