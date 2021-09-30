Prosecutors seek pretrial detention for 2 charged in child overdose death

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal three previous fentanyl overdoses of a 12-year-old Carlsbad boy, who died this week. The mother and grandmother are charged with his death. Carlsbad Police arrested Kellie and Alexis Smith Tuesday after they say Alexis’ son, Brent Sulivan, was found unresponsive.

Investigators believe both were selling the drug and the boy was stealing from their stash and they were aware of it. Pretrial motions filed Thursday state the boy had overdosed three times previously. Rather than taking him to the hospital, the two gave the boy Narcan which is used to block the effects of opioids.

The motion also says the homes had drugs and paraphernalia within reach of a 15-month-old. The grandmother was charged in 2020 with putting her other grandchildren in danger by allowing them access to drugs. A detention hearing for Alexis is set for next Tuesday with Kellie’s hearing scheduled for Wednesday.